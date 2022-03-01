8 Companies That Accept Ethereum As Payment

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) isn’t just for NFTs.

The growth of cryptocurrency tokens, Ethereum included, is largely due to active interest and investments.

Companies aren’t shying away from the crypto community — we’ve seen giants like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) , and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) welcome meme coins like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba-Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as forms of payment.

Related Link: AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Adoption doesn’t stop there. The emerging trend has shifted larger companies to accept Ethereum and various alt coins.

What other notable companies accept Ethereum as payment? Here are eight.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK): The online retailer is one of the first known businesses to accept Ethereum as a form of payment.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): In 2018, the company announced it would accept Ethereum for certain services.

Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG): The company is the first major retailer to accept the cryptocurrency as a payment option.

*Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN): The luxury department store chain announced on Dec. 12 it is accepting Ether as a form of payment.

*Barnes and Noble Education (NYSE:BNED): On Dec. 12, the company said it is accepting Ethereum as payment.

*Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF): Petco accepts Ether as of May 2021.

*Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA): This purveyor of beauty products stated that it will accept Ethereum and was scheduled to start doing so in the fourth quarter of 2021.

*Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) The home improvement retailer accepts the cryptocurrency as well.

* Disclaimer: These companies indirectly accept these cryptocurrencies through Flexa, a global leader in pure digital payments.