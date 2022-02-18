GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week

U.S. indices continued lower amid ongoing concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions, with investors and governments weighing the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Nasdaq composite traded lower by 1.23% to 13,548; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1.14% to $341.51

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

