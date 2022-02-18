GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week

byHenry Khederian
February 18, 2022 4:07 pm
U.S. indices continued lower amid ongoing concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions, with investors and governments weighing the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Nasdaq composite traded lower by 1.23% to 13,548; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1.14% to $341.51
  • The S&P 500 traded fell by 0.71% to 4,348; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.64% to $434.27
  • The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 0.44% to 11,395; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.64% to $340.98 

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were among the top gainers for the SPY.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares were down 20% Friday despite announcing strong revenue numbers and raising 2022 guidance. So why is the stock falling?… Read More

What happens when the yield curve flattens and potentially inverts? Here's what to watch and how to trade it… Read More

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis… Read More

