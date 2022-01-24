Are Companies Hungry for Employees With This Emerging Skill Set?

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

In 2009, an anonymous programmer known by the alias Satoshi Nakamoto created the cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and in doing so, started a revolution.

Today, the global cryptocurrency market is valued at more than $2 trillion as millions of people around the globe have invested in the market. But the world is arguably just beginning to feel the real impact of this revolution.

Underlying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), is the technology known as a blockchain. This technology is the transformative aspect of Bitcoin. In simple terms, it is a distributed and immutable system of record-keeping that is secured by advanced cryptography. Beyond allowing for systems of value transfer, the tech can greatly increase operational efficacy, efficiency, and transparency.

According to a report by Big 4 accounting firms PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), blockchain technology could boost the U.S. economy by $1.76 trillion in the next eight years.

“Blockchain technology has long been associated with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, but there is so much more that it has to offer, particularly in how public and private organizations secure, share and use data,” Steve Davies, a partner and blockchain leader at PwC United Kingdom, said of the technology. Davies added that it will lead to “improvements in trust, transparency, and efficiency across organizations and society.”

Understanding this, many companies are racing to incorporate the technology into their operations. Much of the workforce is still lacking in understanding blockchain, however. Companies across multiple sectors are scrambling to hire talent that has a deep and robust knowledge of the technology.

A new report by Indeed.com showed a 118% increase year-over-year for blockchain-related jobs on its site. What’s more, these postings have “matured,” meaning the postings are coming from increasingly sophisticated companies and reach well beyond small-scale startups.

According to LinkedIn, blockchain was the No. 1 hard skill desired by companies in 2020. LinkedIn determines this by looking at what skills users who are getting hired at the highest rates have in common.

To address the need for blockchain-specific training and education, Blockchain Institute of Technology (BIT) was founded. The company, currently undergoing a round of funding, offers courses and certifications in how the technology works and its applications in the real world. BIT believes its graduates will have the skills and knowledge necessary to fill the increasing demand for blockchain talent.

