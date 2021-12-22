If You Invested $1,000 In The Sandbox And Decentraland Coins On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the trending words in 2021 in the world of stocks and cryptocurrency has been the metaverse. The surge in interest in the metaverse has led to increased valuations of virtual land and cryptocurrencies associated with them.

What Happened: A growing number of companies have made their intentions known about investing in the metaverse.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) announced a rebrand from Facebook as it invests heavily in building out the metaverse.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Adidas AG-ADR (OTC:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) have all made moves to expand their presence in the metaverse.

A metaverse-themed ETF called the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSE:META) was also launched in 2021.

While many investors look for stocks to play the growth of the metaverse, they have also been buying up the coins connected to the metaverse's virtual worlds.

The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) have been two of the best performing cryptocurrencies in 2022, with both connected to buying virtual land and goods in the metaverse.

Investing $1,000 In SAND, MANA: The Sandbox coin traded at a high of $0.0379 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in SAND on the first day of the year could have bought 26,385.22 SAND coins.

SAND has traded between $.0345 and $8.44 for the year. The $1,000 investment would be worth $135,356.18 today based on a current price of $5.13.

The Decentraland coin traded at a high of $0.0839 on Jan. 1, 2021. A $1,000 investment in MANA on the first day of the year could have bought 11,918.95 MANA coins.

MANA has traded between $0.0703 and $5.90 for the year. The $1,000 investment would be worth $39,213.35 today based on a current price of $3.29.

Investing $2,000 in two coins connected to the metaverse could have been one of the best investments made at the beginning of the year, with a value of $174,569.35.

While not many made that investment call, there could still be time with some experts such as Grayscale and Cathie Wood calling the metaverse a multi-trillion opportunity.

