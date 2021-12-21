Under Armour Launching First NFTs To Celebrate Steph Curry's NBA Record: Here Are The Details On How To Get One

byChris Katje
December 21, 2021 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Under Armour Launching First NFTs To Celebrate Steph Curry's NBA Record: Here Are The Details On How To Get One

Sportswear company Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) is the latest large company to enter the non-fungible token space with its debut line focused on the celebration of its partner Steph Curry.

What Happened: Under Armour will be releasing 2,974 NFTs called the Genesis Curry Flow.

The NFTs will be replicas of the game day shoes worn by NBA star Steph Curry for each three point field goal he made to break the career record of 2,974.

Each digital shoe will be available for owners to wear within three gaming ecosystems: Gala Games, Decentraland and The Sandbox, making it the first functional metaverse shoe. The shoes will also be playable in the Rumble Kong League, a basketball themed NFT collection, some of which Curry owns.

“The shoe will not simply act as a vanity piece put in one’s profile, as many NFTs are today,” the press release reads.

Gala Games will offer NFT owners the chance to play and earn with their Curry NFTs in Town Star. Users can earn TOWN with each Genesis Curry Flow NFT.

“Gala Games is about blockchain games that you want to play, with NFTs that have utility. So, we are thrilled to be the only platform this drop that offers play-to-earn utility in-game that truly rewards players,” Gala Games Chief Strategy Officer James Olden said.

Under Armour partnered with Berlin Cameron, NewKino and Luna on the NFT collection.

Related Link: 5 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About NBA Star Steph Curry 

The NFT Drop: Under Armour said it is “changing the game for good” with the NFT drop.

The 2,974 Genesis Curry Flow NFTs will be priced at $333.00 each, paying homage to the three-point field goal record set by Curry.

The NFTs will become available at 8PM EST on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2974.currybrand.com.

Under Armour will donate proceeds from the NFT drop to programs that include coaching development, safe places to play and equipment for youth sports.

Benzinga’s Take: The move by Under Armour into NFTs and the Metaverse follows moves by rivals Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY).

Under Armour counts Curry as a brand partner and the co-partner on the Curry Brand. This could be the beginning of many NFT and metaverse announcements from Under Armour.

Curry has another collection of 2,974 NFTs from partner FTX that were scheduled to launch Dec. 20 and are now delayed to Dec. 21.

Price Action: UA shares are up 3% to $17.51 on Tuesday at the time of writing.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CloneX Knocks Axie Infinity From Top Spot, Adidas Originals Joins The List

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CloneX Knocks Axie Infinity From Top Spot, Adidas Originals Joins The List

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
Adidas 'Into The Metaverse' NFT Drop Sells Out, Nets $23.5 Million: What Investors Should Know

Adidas 'Into The Metaverse' NFT Drop Sells Out, Nets $23.5 Million: What Investors Should Know

One of the most anticipated NFT drops in the month of December happened on Friday Dec. 17 combining a well-known sportswear company and several well-known NFT communities. The drop sold out, but also came with various delays and hiccups. read more
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Game Coming From The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands: What You Should Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Game Coming From The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands: What You Should Know

Two leading brands in the non-fungible token space are teaming up to create a new blockchain game. read more
Punks Comic 2 Sells Out Fast: What You Need To Know About The New Comic NFT Starring CryptoPunks And Bored Apes

Punks Comic 2 Sells Out Fast: What You Need To Know About The New Comic NFT Starring CryptoPunks And Bored Apes

Well-known NFT and intellectual property company Pixel Vault released its latest NFT collection Friday, which saw huge demand and a fast sellout. read more