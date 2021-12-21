Under Armour Launching First NFTs To Celebrate Steph Curry's NBA Record: Here Are The Details On How To Get One

Sportswear company Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) is the latest large company to enter the non-fungible token space with its debut line focused on the celebration of its partner Steph Curry.

What Happened: Under Armour will be releasing 2,974 NFTs called the Genesis Curry Flow.

The NFTs will be replicas of the game day shoes worn by NBA star Steph Curry for each three point field goal he made to break the career record of 2,974.

Each digital shoe will be available for owners to wear within three gaming ecosystems: Gala Games, Decentraland and The Sandbox, making it the first functional metaverse shoe. The shoes will also be playable in the Rumble Kong League, a basketball themed NFT collection, some of which Curry owns.

“The shoe will not simply act as a vanity piece put in one’s profile, as many NFTs are today,” the press release reads.

Gala Games will offer NFT owners the chance to play and earn with their Curry NFTs in Town Star. Users can earn TOWN with each Genesis Curry Flow NFT.

“Gala Games is about blockchain games that you want to play, with NFTs that have utility. So, we are thrilled to be the only platform this drop that offers play-to-earn utility in-game that truly rewards players,” Gala Games Chief Strategy Officer James Olden said.

Under Armour partnered with Berlin Cameron, NewKino and Luna on the NFT collection.

The NFT Drop: Under Armour said it is “changing the game for good” with the NFT drop.

The 2,974 Genesis Curry Flow NFTs will be priced at $333.00 each, paying homage to the three-point field goal record set by Curry.

The NFTs will become available at 8PM EST on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2974.currybrand.com.

Under Armour will donate proceeds from the NFT drop to programs that include coaching development, safe places to play and equipment for youth sports.

Benzinga’s Take: The move by Under Armour into NFTs and the Metaverse follows moves by rivals Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY).

Under Armour counts Curry as a brand partner and the co-partner on the Curry Brand. This could be the beginning of many NFT and metaverse announcements from Under Armour.

Curry has another collection of 2,974 NFTs from partner FTX that were scheduled to launch Dec. 20 and are now delayed to Dec. 21.

Price Action: UA shares are up 3% to $17.51 on Tuesday at the time of writing.