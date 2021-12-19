5 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About NBA Star Steph Curry

Steph Curry broke the all-time record for three-point field goals made on Dec. 14, 2021. Curry owns several NBA records and is considered to be one of the greatest shooters in National Basketball Association history.

Here are five things you might not know about Steph Curry.

1. Comes From Sports Family: It might not be too surprising that Curry comes from a family of talented athletes. Curry is the son of Dell Curry and Sonya Curry.

Dell played basketball at Virginia Tech, followed by 16 seasons in the NBA for teams that included the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Dell scored 12,670 points in his NBA career, averaging 11.7 points per game. When he retired, Curry was the Hornets all-time leader in points and three-point field goals.

Sonya competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field in high school. She most excelled in volleyball, leading to a collegiate career in the sport at Virginia Tech, where she met Dell.

Steph Curry is also the older brother to Seth Curry, who has an NBA career of his own. Seth played college basketball at Liberty University for one season, where he led the NCAA in freshman scoring with 20.2 points per game. Curry transferred to Duke University.

Seth went undrafted in the NBA, but over time, and multiple stops at D-League and NBA teams, he became an NBA starter.

In 2019, Steph and Seth became the first brothers to compete against each other in an NBA Conference Finals series.

2. Went to Small School: Out of high school, Curry was a three-star recruit and ranked 256th overall. After receiving no scholarship offers for big Division I schools, Curry elected to got to Davidson University, a D1 school with an enrollment of less than 2,000.

As a freshman at Davidson, Curry led the league in scoring by a first year player with an average of 21.5 points per game. As a sophomore, Curry gained attention from fans and NBA scouts, leading his team to a trip to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament. Curry was named a first team All-American as a junior while averaging 28.6 points per game.

Curry was drafted seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

3. NBA Records: Along with his three point field goals record, Curry has put himself in the record books with other season and career records.

Curry led the NBA in three point field goals made and attempted for five straight seasons from 2012-13 through 2016-17. Curry also led the league in three point field goals made and attempted in the 2020-21 season.

Along with his three point records, Curry led the NBA in free throw percentage and steals in two seasons.

Curry also led the league with 2,015 points scored in the 2020-21 season.

One record that might be surprising to readers, given the number of talented NBA Champions over the decades, is that Curry is the only unanimous NBA MVP in league history. Curry was awarded the honor for the 2015-16 season, when he helped the Golden State Warriors to an NBA record 73-9 record.

4. Chose Under Armour Over Nike: Curry is considered one of the most important and valuable athletes to the Under Armour (NYSE: UA) brand. According to his father Dell, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) didn’t make Curry a priority in their pitch to the family. An ESPN report said Nike mispronounced Curry’s first name, had the wrong athlete (Kevin Durant) in the slide show and seemed disinterested in signing him.

“They have Kobe, LeBron and Durant, who were their three main guys. If he signed back with them, we’re on that second tier,” Dell Curry said.

Curry decided to sign with Under Armour instead, which has led to his own signature shoe and equity in the company. Curry is under contract with Under Armour through 2024.

5. Owns a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: In 2021, Curry bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT before the popular NFT launched its Mutant Ape Yacht Club collection. Curry paid 55 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for Bored Ape #7990.

Bored Ape #7990 has the following traits:

Yellow Background: 13% of Apes

Tweet Suit: 1% of Apes

Zombie Eyes: 3% of Apes

Blue Fur: 5% of Apes

Bored Mouth: 23% of Apes

Curry also owns Mutant Ape Yacht Club #25981 and Bored Ape Kennel Club #9538. Other NFTs owned by Curry include six Rumble Kong League NFTs.