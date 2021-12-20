Elon Musk Sued By Tesla Investor, Oracle-Cerner Deal Expected Today, Bitcoin Downtrend And More: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into Christmas week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Tesla Lawsuit, Elon Musk’s Huge Tax Bill: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been hit with a lawsuit by its shareholder David Wagner after CEO Elon Musk sold a portion of his Tesla stock based on a Twitter poll. Wagner has called for an investigation into whether Musk violated an agreement with the U.S. securities regulator that requires his communication about Tesla over social media to be pre-approved by a securities lawyer.

Musk, who has sold Tesla shares since early November, also said on Twitter that his tax bill for this year is a whopping $11 billion.

2. YouTube TV-Disney Carriage Deal: Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube TV and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) have agreed to a new carriage deal that will restore access to several Disney-owned channels on the streaming platform. The deal will enable YouTube TV subscribers to watch ESPN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast of the College Football Playoff semi-final games.

3. Spider-Man Movie Breaks Box Office Records: Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) said that the new Sony Pictures (NYSE:SONY) release “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has broken box office records at its U.S. theaters.

The company estimates that nearly 1.1 million people came to its theaters to see the film on the opening night last Thursday, marking the highest number of people watching one film on one day in the company’s U.S. theaters for all of 2020 and 2021.

4. Oracle’s Cerner Acquisition: Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) could announce on Monday the acquisition of medical-records company Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) in an all-cash deal for “mid 90’s” per share, it was reported on Sunday, citing CNBC journalist David Faber.

5. Altcoins See Interest As Bitcoin Resumes Downtrend: As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies continued to extend losses heading into Christmas Week, many traders are moving towards other tokens such as Avalanche, Solana, Polkadot, and Heder, according to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Bitcoin is down 2.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $45,982.90 at press time.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the ten weirdest Christmas songs of all time and Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc.’s (NYSE:NIO) launch of the ET5 mid-size sedan.

Meanwhile, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reportedly delayed the launch date of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket due to a glitch.