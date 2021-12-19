 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says This Is How Much He Would Pay In Taxes This Year
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2021 11:22pm   Comments
Elon Musk Says This Is How Much He Would Pay In Taxes This Year

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has disclosed how much he would pay in taxes this year.

What Happened: The entrepreneur said on Twitter Sunday that his tax bill for this year is a whopping $11 billion.

Musk has sold shares of Tesla since early November to foot his tax bill.

Until mid-December, Musk had sold 12.7 million Tesla shares. The CEO is not paid a salary but is instead compensated by the way of stock options. He has also exercised nearly 15 million options. 

Musk, who was named “Person of the Year” by Time Magazine for 2021, has seen his popularity rise as that of traditional institutions declines, according to Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

“I think the role of the government should be that of a referee but not a player on the field. Government should not impede progress,” said Musk earlier in the month.

The net worth of Musk has burgeoned to $243 billion in 2021, a year-to-date increase of $87.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. He is placed on the top of that list — above the likes of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Why It Matters: Recently, Musk lobbed an insult at Warren after she called him a “freeloader.” The senator called for a change to the "rigged tax code” so that the “Person of the Year will actually pay taxes.”

Musk’s disclosure got the attention of Twitter pretty quickly. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus commented on the social media platform that Musk has paid “literally more than anyone has ever paid in history.” 

Markus’ comment in turn got a reaction from Musk, who responded with a ROFL emoji. 

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed nearly 0.6% higher at $932.57 in the regular session and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says This Is How Much Tesla Expects To Spend On Giga Texas Over Tim

Photo: Courtesy of Elon Musk via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: billionaires electric vehicles Elon MuskGovernment News Regulations Entrepreneurship General Best of Benzinga

