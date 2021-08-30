Apple, Astra Space, Pinduoduo, Bitcoin, Dogecoin: 5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed

There has been some interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors may have missed over the weekend. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories.

1. The Matter Of Apple CEO's Succession: As Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook completes 10 years in his role, long-term watcher Mark Gurman has heated up the matter of succession, saying that Cook is likely to only stay around until the launch of Apple’s Augmented Reality Glasses, and has also proposed several names as ones likely to succeed Cook.

2. Astra Not 'Giving Up' Space: Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) may have failed to accomplish all mission objectives related to a test launch of its space vehicle LV0006 on Saturday after one of its five main engines shut down, and Space may be "hard" but CEO Chris Kemp says the company is in no mood for “giving up.”

3. Cathie Wood Pretty Bullish Pinduoduo: Cathie Wood-led asset management firm Ark Invest has now piled up shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) for the fifth-straight session after the agriculture-focused tech platform reported its first-ever quarterly profit earlier in the week.

Pinduoduo is better positioned to improve its relationship with the Chinese government compared to rivals such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) if you ask Ark.

4. More Bearish Bitcoin Sentiments Coming From China: The Chinese government continued its crackdown on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), with a People’s Bank of China (PBoC) official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “are not legal tenders and have no actual value support.” PBoC reportedly plans to crack down on the space by blocking crypto trading websites, applications, and corporate channels.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

5. Dogecoin Gets More Bullish Support From High-Profile Fans: Avid Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) supporter Mark Cuban’s professional basketball team Dallas Mavericks is offering $25 e-gift cards to customers who buy merchandise online with the meme cryptocurrency or other cryptocurrencies. Cuban has long backed wider Dogecoin adoption for retail transactions.

Meanwhile, another major Dogecoin supporter, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said it was “important” that the latest Dogecoin Core update finds more nodes in preparation for the proposed fee reduction.

What Else: Among other stories, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, the latest in cannabis news, and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk’s launch of an NFT-themed restaurant in New York. Investors could also take a look at the altcoins that are generating buzz amid a market slump, or stocks trending on WallStreetBets heading into a new trading week.