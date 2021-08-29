Dallas Mavericks Offering $25 Gift Cards For Customers Buying Merch With Dogecoin During Dogemania

One of the first major sports franchises to allow purchases with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is offering a promotion to customers who use the meme crypto or other cryptocurrencies to make purchases online.

What Happened: Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban is a vocal supporter of Dogecoin. The Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment in March and have also accepted other cryptocurrencies on purchases of merch and tickets.

“You know you want to, Mavs.com is ready for you. It’s #Dogemania !” Cuban tweeted.

The Mavericks are currently hosting a Cryptomania promotion from August 13 through September 20.

Purchases of $150 or more on the Dallas Mavericks online store will receive a free $25 e-gift card when paying with cryptocurrency.

Purchases must be made in a single transaction and hit the $150 amount prior to taxes and shipping. The gift card will be mailed within 5 to 7 business days and comes with an expiration date of 12/31/21. The e-gift card must be used on the Mavericks website.

Cuban told a user that buying tickets on the website qualified for the promotion as well.

Why It’s Important: Cuban’s tweet was well received by the Doge community and got a response from two of the most well-known supporters of the crypto.

“I just bought a doge colored @dallasmavs basketball using Dogecoin. Much wow! Thanks @mcuban!,” greg16676935420 tweeted. Greg is well-known as a top Dogecoin supporter and has become an unofficial CEO of the crypto by Twitter users.

Cuban replied to Greg by retweeting and saying, “Thanks Legend.”

The early support for Dogecoin by Cuban and the Mavericks wasn’t lost on Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

“If you wanna support one of the first big name vendors to evangelize DOGE for purchases, as @mcuban says, it’s ready for you,” Markus tweeted.

The Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin for purchases in March and Cuban said in April that sales using the meme crypto were up 550% and hitting daily records.

The Mavericks also accept other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) through BitPay.

Price Action: Dogecoin trades at $0.2816 at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

