fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.16
369.26
+ 0.85%
BTC/USD
+ 1516.13
48360.00
+ 3.24%
DIA
+ 2.44
349.72
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 3.44
442.82
+ 0.77%
TLT
+ 0.35
148.10
+ 0.24%
GLD
+ 1.38
166.29
+ 0.82%

What's Gary Vee Up To Now? Launching An NFT Restaurant — Here's What You Should Know

byChris Katje
August 27, 2021 11:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Gary Vee Up To Now? Launching An NFT Restaurant — Here's What You Should Know

Entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk has been a vocal supporter of non-fungible tokens for a while. Vaynerchuk recently announced a new NFT project that will be the first of its kind.

What Happened: Vaynerchuk shared his plans to create a new spin on the traditional membership restaurant model for which you have to be a member in order to get entry.

“We’re announcing this morning that we’re launching the first NFT restaurant,” Vaynerchuk said in a CNBC interview.

Launching in New York City in fall 2022, the restaurant will offer membership via NFTs that can be owned and transferred.

“The punchline is a very modern restaurant where the token is access to the membership and your table,” he said.

Vaynerchuk said that people who own the NFT may want to eat there four or five times and then sell the token for profits.

“NFTs are going to be a platform for membership," he added.

Holders of the token will get access to the restaurant and “unlimited enjoyment of the cocktail lounge and access to private culinary experiences,” according to the VCR Group website.

There will be three different NFT tokens released, each featuring different experiences.

Related Link: Gary Vee Pays $3.76M For A CryptoPunk, Adding To His NFT Collection: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: Gary Vee has become one of the largest names sharing their thoughts about the NFT market and providing lessons for early investors and collectors.

Vee has compared the NFT sector to the rise of mobile apps and websites where a huge number was created. Many didn’t have lasting power and some were huge success stories.

Earlier this year, Vee launched Vee Friends, a series of NFTs that come with exclusive benefits. Some of the NFTs, which feature hand-drawn artwork from Vee, come with one-on-one meetings and exclusive in-person events with Vee.

Vee said VeeFriends was similar to the original Disney cells. He will work to build them up over the next 40 years.

“Instead of comic book form or TV form, done through NFT characters,” he said.

Vee told CNBC that VeeFriends had $51 million in upfront sales and have seen more than $31 million in secondary sales since releasing.

Photo: VaynerMedia, public domain

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Restaurants Markets General

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: OpenSea Founders On The Secrets Of Explosive NFT Growth

OpenSea grew over 500% and Co-Founders Devin Fizner and Alex Atallah speak to how they are scaling for success. read more

Win A CryptoPunk In The DraftKings NFL Fantasy Contest: What You Should Know

CryptoPunks continue to be the holy grail of the non-fungible token market and are being bought up by celebrities, investors and read more

Privi Pix Launches The Instagram Of NFTs For Digital Creators And Collectors

In the past month, over $1.3 billion worth of NFTs has been traded on various marketplaces. This includes 400,000 sales, with 217,000 of these sales being secondary sales, meaning resold after an initial listing. read more

'HODL' — The First Crypto-Based TV Show — Is Coming: How Viewers Can Profit From Watching

The first cryptocurrency-based television show is in development and could reward viewers with crypto and NFTs for watching.  read more