Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Biogen, China Mobile, Peter Lynch Picks And More

This weekend's Barron's reveals what legendary stock picker Peter Lynch has to say about active investing, growth stocks and more.

Other featured articles look at which of the decade's top performers still have room to run and how Barron's 2019 tech stock picks fared.

Also, the prospects for Chinese e-commerce and telecom giants, a medtech laggard and more.

"Master Stockpicker Peter Lynch Speaks Out" by Leslie P. Norton shares why one of the most successful investors of all time says that active investing still matters. Does he see value in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)?

Leslie P. Norton's "Peter Lynch on Today's Market" shows why growth stocks still work and investors' focus on a few sectors could lead to disaster. Are Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) worth a look?

In "China Mobile Dominates the World's Biggest Market. Its Stock Is Cheap," Andrew Bary makes a case that a 5G rollout and more shareholder-friendly policies could make underappreciated behemoth China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE: CHL) a winner.

Medical-technology company Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) boasts solid prospects, despite some questions about its Lutonix drug-coated balloon, according to "Becton Dickinson: A Laggard Worth a Look" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Tae Kim's "We Chose AMD, Alphabet, and Other Tech Stocks to Win 2019. Here's How Our Picks Did," find out how, from chip wars to trade wars, the technology industry saw many twists and turns in 2019. How did Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and others fare?

"The Decade's 10 Best-Performing Stocks — and Which Ones Have Room to Run" by Jack Hough points out that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) were among stocks with the highest returns. Are they still affordable?

In "Biogen Announced a Big Stock Buyback. It May Not Be a Great Use of Cash," Josh Nathan-Kazis discusses the $5 billion stock-buyback program the Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) board has authorized -- on top of a $5 billion buyback approved in March.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) reached an all-time high last week, capping a successful year for the Chinese e-commerce giant. So says Evie Liu's "Alibaba Stock Closed at a Record High. It Still Has a Lot to Offer."