As Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B)’s vice chairman and Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, Charlie Munger knows time is money, so he doesn’t waste yours with wordy theses.

Munger delivers his investment advice and market opinions in candid nuggets. Here's what he had to say Wednesday at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO), where he serves as chairman.

On Financial Opportunities

By Munger's assessment, long-term treasuries are ultimately a losing bet, and banking is a “dangerous” investment as CEOs are tempted to focus on the near term.

He does think things can improve at Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). Munger conceded the bank relied on improper incentive systems and was slow to address issues, but believes it will be “better off” for having made mistakes and called for regulators to ease up.

On Bitcoin

Munger has long criticized the bitcoin “craze” but came back Wednesday with harsher assessments: the trade is “totally asinine.”

“Bitcoin is noxious poison,” he said, charging the government with the onus to “step on it hard.”

On General Electric

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is down 51 percent year over year, and fundamentals have analysts concerned. Munger posited the struggles could stem from instability in executive assignments.

On Health Care

Finally, he lauded the efforts of Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to improve the U.S. health care system, which he claimed is “out of control on the cost side.”

“It’s not right to bleed so much money out of our dying people,” he said, accusing system participants of “regrettably” and “evil” behavior.

