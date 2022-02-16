This Coal Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Nvidia, Ford, AMC And GameStop

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is the largest private-sector coal company in the world, and over the past year, one of the largest gainers in American markets.

Since February 2021, Peabody Energy stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, EV and consumer discretionary stocks: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Peabody Energy is in the coal mining business in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, among other international locations.

Outside of mining, preparing and selling coal, Peabody Energy also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services which involve financial derivative contracts and physical contracts.

Peabody Energy was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to present: