Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For April 7, 2023

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 15.62% at $0.19
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 9.16% at $0.33
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.56% at $2.60
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 6.29% at $1.52
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 6.21% at $5.30
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.78
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.83% at $0.15
LOSERS:
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.72% at $2.44
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.06% at $0.02
