Marijuana Stock Movers For March 13, 2023

GAINERS:

iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 10.53% at $0.02

shares closed up 10.53% at $0.02 HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.55% at $1.46

LOSERS:

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 7.88% at $0.15

shares closed down 7.88% at $0.15 Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.04% at $3.56

shares closed down 4.04% at $3.56 MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.97% at $0.43

shares closed down 3.97% at $0.43 Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.80% at $5.83

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.