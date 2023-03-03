3,000 Marijuana Leaders & Investors To Attend The Biggest Cannabis Conference In The World

The world's largest gathering of high-impact decision-makers, founders and investors in cannabis is returning to Miami Beach, Florida in 2023. The 16th edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will take place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, April 11-12.

This is the place where deals get done, where money is raised, M&A starts and companies meet investors and key partners. In addition, the two-track, two-day conference will offer great content for retail investors to find key companies for their portfolios, for entrepreneurs to learn how to survive and thrive in a tough economy and for brands to identify the next big trends.

The Benzinga Value Prop

As a cannabis entrepreneur at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, you'll have the opportunity to meet more investors in two days than you've met in the last two years. You'll learn how businesses are innovating to profit in a tough environment and have a chance to engage the CEOs and decision-makers from the leading companies in the industry.

As an investor, you'll find a unique setting, perfect to learn from -and about- the companies leading the advancement of the cannabis space. Recognizing the value of your time, Benzinga has planned this event down to the smallest detail so you can make the most of it and find your next big deal.

"Cannabis businesses have closed deals in aggregate north of $1.5-$2 billion at our prior events. And get ready: the 2023 conference will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces and an exhibit floor, as well as investor and celebrity appearances.

Industry veterans and marijuana advocates that will speak and share their industry experience and expertise at the conference include:

Emily Paxhia, Poseidon Asset Management

Rep. David Joyce, Member of Congress U.S. House of Representatives

Gina Collins, Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF

Tim Seymour, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS

Darren Weiss, Verano Holdings VRNOVRNOF

David Traylor, Golden Eagle Partners

Matt Bottomley, Canaccord Genuity CCORF

Raj Grover, High Tide HITI

Eric Schneider, AlphaRoot

Brett Gelfand, CannaBIZ Collects

Christopher Marrie, HBK CPAs & Consultants

Kady Cravens, BuildMySOP.com

Andrew Hunzicker. DOPE CFO Certified Advisor

Stephen Lenn, Brennan Manna Diamond

Neil Kaufman, Kaufman McGowan PLLC

Kevin Hart, Green Check Verified

Mike Gorenstein, The Cronos Group CRON

Brian Bacal, Canaccord Genuity CCORF

Ngiste Abebe, Columbia Care CCHWF

Paul Weaver, Boston Beer

Jarell Wall, Gentleman Quinns Blunt Co.

Ernest Toney, BIPOCann

Timeka Drew, Biko

Cory Azzalino, Eaze

Tiffany Richardson, Crowe

Carlondo Mitchell, 5th House Farms

Christine Smith, Grön

Craig Snyder, Greenlane Holdings Inc. GNLN

David Van Vlierbergem, Fernway

Brett Novey, PharmaCann Inc.

Aaron Miles, Verano Holdings VRNO VRNOF

Loriel Alegrete, 40Tons

Rob Sechrist, Pelorus Equity Group

Matt Hawkins, Entourage Effect Capital HBOR HBORF

Jon Levine, MariMed MRMD

Gary Santo, TILT Holdings TILT TLLTF

Scott Greiper, Viridian Capital Advisors

Bryan McLaren, Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY

Michael Piermont, Leaf Trade

Miguel Martin, Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB

Pablo Zuanic, Cantor Fitzgerald

Ryan Hamlin, POSaBIT PBIT POSAF

Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration GRWG

Eric Offenberger, Vext Science VEXTF

Jill Ellsworth, Willow Industries

Kim Sanchez Rael, Azuca

Denise Pollicella, Pollicella LLP

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference?

Wondering why you should attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference?

This is the place to meet one-on-one with companies representing more than 90% of the cannabis industry's market value in one place. You'll find exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow and leading investors. In addition, you'll hear directly from the executives of top-performing companies and get priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors.

Attend the conference where the cannabis industry meets mainstream finance behemoths like Ricky Sandler, Whitney Tilson and Tim Seymour. It's a can't-miss opportunity.

Equity At The Helm

Do you run a cannabis company but don't have a marketing budget that would allow participation in an event of this magnitude?

Don’t worry!

At Benzinga, we understand that costs can be prohibitive for many companies in the space. We've launched a series of scholarships in partnership with WomenGrow, Minorities for Medical Marijuana and BIPOCANN to enable and support access for women and minority-owned businesses.

We're also offering social equity passes for those who qualify to attend, and have committed to donating a percentage of all event ticket sales to organizations that support cannabis reform.

Find out more about our social equity opportunities here.