Meet Ivy League-Trained Lawyer Leading The Way In Cannabis Industry: Mike Gorenstein Of The Cronos Group

To celebrate individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga has invited Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group Inc. CRON CRON.

With vast experience in mergers and acquisitions, the Ivy League-trained lawyer ventured into the cannabis industry early, starting off as CEO of the Canadian licensed producer of cannabis in the spring of 2016.

In 2020, he transitioned to the executive chairman role at Cronos, only to return as chairman, president and CEO in March 2022. Gorenstein is also a co-founder and passive member of Gotham Green Partners.

A 'Pure Play' Stock

Cronos was one of the first "pure-play" cannabis stocks to join a major U.S. exchange in 2018. At first, the company's core operations involved medical marijuana, but once Canada opened its doors to recreational weed, the company seized the opportunity and jumped in.

In 2021, Cronos made a $110.4 million investment in the U.S. multi-state operator PharmaCann, obtaining a 10.5% stake and positioning itself for entire operations once cannabis becomes legal on the federal level in the country.

Before joining Cronos, Gorenstein was the vice president and general counsel at Alphabet Partners, LP, a New York City-based multi-strategy investment management firm focused on identifying mispriced assets across various industry classes and geographies. He also served as a corporate attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

