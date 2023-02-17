At The Forefront Of Cannabis & Wellness: Meet Innovation Investor Kim Sanchez Rael Of Azuca

After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature Kim Sanchez Rael, President, and CEO at Azuca (SRE Wellness).

Kim Sanchez Rael is a passionate business leader, a startup veteran, and an investor in innovation. She has extensive experience as an operating executive and as a venture capitalist, focusing on early-stage investments in technology companies.

Rael co-founded an advanced energy company and held numerous management positions at Intel, where she managed a $200 million capital budget, led planning for a $1 billion expansion and held roles in finance, operations, and strategic planning. She has a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Harvard and an MBA from Stanford.

After over two decades of a successful career in technology and venture capital, she found herself in the cannabis industry. "I had decided to move from tech into the wellness sector because wellness had always been an interest and had grown into a passion in recent years. As I was exploring the wellness ecosystem, I was asked by an old friend to be in a focus group to sample a cannabis product developed by Ron Silver — Azuca’s Founder and Chief Creative Officer," Rael told Benzinga.

Azuca: An Innovative Approach To Cannabis At The Wellness Sector

Azuca is a privately held, investor-backed company that commercializes its own line of chef-quality, edible products, as well as partners with other major retail brands to power its products and create more consistent, fast-acting edibles. “We focus on innovation, quality, people, and scalability. We are building not only a company but also a new industry,” said Rael.

Using its patent-pending TiME INFUSION process, Azuca encapsulates cannabinoid molecules making them easy to metabolize and more “water-friendly,” for a predictable and controllable experience every time. Also, it helps manufacturers by improving production cost and efficiency by reducing the waste of active cannabinoids and combating other obstacles still plaguing the industry.

Azuca’s hemp-derived CBD products are sold online, and its THC products are available in Massachusetts in select dispensaries.

