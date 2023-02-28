If You Like Chocolate, You'll Love Grön: Cannabis Edibles Made By An Architect-Turned-Confectioner

After the overwhelming success of previous business events, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations who do amazing things in the industry, Benzinga will feature Christine Smith, founder & CEO of Grön (pronounced "green"), one of the largest and most recognized producers of handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles in the American Northwest.

Mother And Architect-Turned-Chocolatier

Christine Smith brings over 20 years of experience as a licensed architect before changing gears in 2015 and parlaying her project management experience, culinary passion and creative background into the cannabis industry.

Smith earned a degree in architectural design at the University of Texas at Austin's School of Architecture. Arriving in Oregon in early 1999, she embarked on her career as an architect while combining tempered chocolate curiosities and a limited market for cannabis edibles. She's committed to sustainably-produced seed-to-sale weed confections.

"With little outside investment, Christine has led the Grön brand from start-up to multiple successful expanding edible entities that reach customers across the globe with distribution in the UK and Japan," according to a release procured by Benzinga.

Handcrafted Cannabis-Infused Edibles...Here's Grön

Grön creates delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles for the community. "What started as one delicately nuanced dark chocolate bar has since expanded to multiple product lines available internationally, serving millions of happy customers," per the company's website.

The company entered the Missouri medical cannabis market with its line of crafted gummies. “We’re excited to bring our most popular cannabis-infused edibles to Missouri and to offer our innovative, purpose-driven cannabinoid ratios to customers hungry for something new,” stated at that time Smith. Grön’s handcrafted edibles are available now in over 30 licensed cannabis dispensaries across the state.

In 2021, Grön entered into a licensing and manufacturing agreement with Canadian edibles producer Indiva Limited NDVAF to bring its products to Canada.

Aside from using only hand-harvested, Fair Trade cacao beans, Grön’s toppings and chocolate inclusions are locally sourced, organic and provided by local partners. From milk chocolate to irresistible dark chocolate with sea salt, Grön's cannabis-infused chocolate bars come in an exquisite variety of flavors.

Image Credits: viennetta on Shutterstock and LinkedIn Edited By Benzinga