Looking For The Best Cannabis Accounting Firm? Meet Crowe Partner Tiffany Richardson At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Bringing Clients A Solution For Your Cannabis Business: Richardson's Hard Work

With more than 17 years of public accounting experience, Richardson is an expert at providing tax compliance and consulting services to companies in the cannabis and financial services industry.

Throughout her career, she has spent the majority of her time focusing on “ASC 740, accounting for income taxes, for SEC registrants and private companies alike," according to her LinkedIn profile.

Richardson, a Ball State University alum, also advises FinTech companies on the taxation of cryptocurrencies.

Crowe Team, Experts In Cannabis-Related Businesses

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. Since 2014, Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory, and consulting services. Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

‘We’re proud to serve the cannabis industry,” reads Crowe's website. “Our Crowe team has worked with all types of cannabis-related businesses across the U.S. From startup cultivators to multistate dispensaries, we put our decades of experience at your service to help streamline your company’s processes. This could result in optimized times, costs, and resources.”

In august 2022, the firm sponsored the RankingBanking study released by Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide. Additionally, Crowe was named Best Cannabis Accounting Firm at Benzinga Cannabis Awards 2022 for its dedication to helping clients navigate the complex scenario of cannabis.

