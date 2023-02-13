Meet A Cannabis Executive Who Knows How To Reinvent The Business: Gary Santo Of TILT Holdings

After the overwhelming success of last year's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the team is returning to Florida April 11-12, 2023 with awesome events simultaneously taking place on two stages at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga has invited Gary Santo, CEO at TILT Holdings TLLTF.

Santo has more than two decades of experience in leading teams across consumer credit, financial services, gaming and tech, higher education, and specialty pharma sectors. He joined Tilt Holdings in 2019 aiming to “pivot the company from competitor to collaborator via select brand partnerships.”

‘Gary’s Gamble’

In a recent interview with Cannabis Business Executive, Santo explained how he became part of the company not long after it went public, but before it burned all the cash. With his help, the company “essentially reinvented itself,” and launched nine brand partners to date. This ‘reinvention’ was later called Gary’s Gamble.

Before taking a chance with TILT, Santo was no stranger to the cannabis industry. He previously worked with a multi-state operator Columbia Care CCHWF, which he helped go public. He was attracted to TILT because it was different from other marijuana companies and he saw this as a challenge.

Santo has held a variety of senior-level positions at First Marblehead Corporation, Fitch Ratings, International Game Technology IGT and Lantheus Medical Imaging LNTH. He also holds an Investor Relations Charter certification from the National Investor Relations Institute as well as a degree in Political Science from Boston University.

TILT operates across 39 US states, Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. Its core businesses include Jupiter Research, a wholly-owned subsidiary proficient in the vaporization segment, as well as cannabis operations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Tilt also formed a partnership with the Shinnecock Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribe living on their traditional lands on Long Island, N.Y.

Recently, Santo was appointed to the board of directors of the National Cannabis Roundtable, a non-partisan alliance of cannabis companies, ancillary services and solutions providers working to advance cannabis policy in the U.S.

Come and meet Gary Santo in person and other extraordinary cannabis executives, investors and entrepreneurs. Let’s network and learn together.

Join us in April at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry.

Buy your tickets HERE before prices go up. Book your room HERE.