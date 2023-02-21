From Point-Of-Sale To Pain Points, Insights From A Fintech CEO On How To Succeed In Cannabis

After the overwhelming success of last year's 4/20 business event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami beach April 11-12, 2023 with events taking place simultaneously on two stages at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.

As part of celebrating individuals, entrepreneurs, and organizations doing amazing things in the cannabis industry, Benzinga will feature Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT PBIT a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry.

Hamlin who has worked as an executive at Microsoft managed 1,000-plus person teams and over $500 million in revenue and has served on several start-up and non-profit boards. He co-founded POSaBIT in 2015, to deliver blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses and resolve pain points in cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant and user-friendly.

From Point-of-Sale to Pain Points

Pain points are specific problems faced by current or prospective customers in the cannabis marketplace, and include any problems the customer may experience along their journey. To address pain points, POSaBIT released POSaBIT 2.0, its next-generation cannabis Point Of Sale platform in November 2022.

“The release of POSaBIT 2.0 provides our users with an improved experience; simple as that,” Hamlin noted at the time. “We are extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished here. By building off an already beloved platform and methodically taking feedback from our merchants, the industry at large, and our own internal team, we’ve managed to keep what customers love about POSaBIT, add key features, enhance other features, while also streamlining the UI for a better user experience.”

Built on nearly a decade of industry experience, careful user research, and customer feedback, POSaBIT 2.0 offers an intuitive experience. The POSaBIT team focused on optimizing the day-to-day experience of budtenders, managers, and owners — whether at a small retailer or a growing MSO.

As the cannabis industry anxiously awaits federal legalization, some retailers might feel stuck in cash limbo. And a digital sales system like POSaBit can contribute to efficient growth and their transition from cash to card.

Join us in April at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Are you ready?

Photo Credits: Ryan Hamlin - Cascade Creatives on Shutterstock and photo on LinkedIn.