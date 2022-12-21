Layoffs In Cannabis Industry Continue: LeafLink Is Latest To Join Curaleaf, Weedmaps And Trulieve

LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, laid off 80 workers on December 15th, reported MJBizDaily.

“Unfortunately, as the cannabis industry continues to face headwinds and the current macroeconomic environment, we needed to take the next step in our evolution to continue supporting the industry. These changes are in no way a reflection on the incredible talent of our team members, and we wish them all the best.” a company spokesperson told the outlet.

This news comes just two months after Leaflink achieved its big milestone and exceeded $1 billion in payment volume, since the company's inception. The company now has less than 190 employees.

An Industry Trend

LeafLink is by no means the only cannabis company trying to make as big as possible cost savings and laying off staff.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

