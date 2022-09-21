Online Wholesale Cannabis Platform LeafLink Exceeds $1B In Payment Volume

LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, announced that its payment solutions have processed over $1 billion in transactions since the company's inception. This significant milestone for LeafLink's wholesale cannabis payment solutions reflects the company's commitment to bolstering liquidity and cash flow in the industry.

LeafLink's platform offers a variety of services to help cannabis businesses in all sectors streamline their operations and eliminate common pain points. Such offerings include flexible and direct payments to help scale growth and facilitate seamless transactions, allowing retailers and brands to choose when and how they are paid. LeafLink payments solutions increase the speed and security of wholesale transactions for businesses across the country. LeafLink's solutions have now transacted over $1 billion in payment volume to date across 1700 active operators and 22 markets.

"LeafLink looks to the future of cannabis and constantly strives to elevate the ways retailers and brands transact with each other," stated Ryan G. Smith, CEO and co-founder of LeafLink. "As cannabis rapidly evolves, it is essential that our platform keeps up with the changing needs of our customers as we provide critical liquidity to the industry. We are incredibly proud to reach the $1 billion milestone in payments transactions and look forward to further expanding the LeafLink community in the coming years."

Joshua Adriance, vice president of Growpacker, stated: “The Growpacker team is careful to select only the best of the best in terms of systems to support our expanding needs. LeafLink has proven itself to be a leading player in helping businesses like Growpacker meet our manufacturing and distribution goals. Their payments solutions are a game changer in that they allow us to outlay and collect capital at faster rates with lower risk tolerances, which is undoubtedly necessary in this growing industry."

Jake Brookes, COO of Ladybug Farms, stated: "With an easy-to-navigate platform and full flexibility and outlook into pricing, confirmations and AR availability, LeafLink has been nothing but a positive asset to Ladybug. Not only has LeafLink's financial offerings enabled us to schedule out our cashflow with ease, but we have also truly enjoyed working with the LeafLink team. They are communicative, dedicated and offer incredible support and guidance to help us reach our goals."

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Leaflink

