EXCLUSIVE: LeafLink Will Launch Innovative Cannabis Logistics & Payments Tools In CO

LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, will announce today that its innovative logistics and payments tools will become available to Colorado’s cannabis industry in June, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

As of next month, cannabis brands, retailers and distributors across the state will have access to LeafLink’s innovative transportation and payment tools, as well as brand and retail fulfillment offerings. Colorado was the first state where LeafLink launched its marketplace when the company was founded in 2016.

Now LeafLink is the world’s largest cannabis wholesale marketplace processing more than $5 billion in orders annually,

“LeafLink is excited to bring our innovative logistics and payment tools to Colorado’s cannabis industry. Our mission is to provide all cannabis companies - from local businesses to industry-leading MSOs - with the tools to manage their businesses effectively and accelerate growth. Through our technology-enabled solutions, LeafLink will help brands and retailers across Colorado efficiently create orders, fulfill them, handle transport, and seamlessly process payments so they can focus on doing what they do best and grow their businesses,“ said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink co-founder and CEO.

Expanding Across America

LeafLink’s full-service platform, including its marketplace, transportation and payment solutions currently serves enterprises across the country in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Michigan and Missouri. The company’s offerings are built specifically for each market and include solutions that enable brands to increase reliability, efficiency and transparency in shipping; retailer-focused solutions for warehousing, fulfillment and restocking of inventory as well as technology to help streamline inventory operations and increase margins.

LeafLink is also committed to bringing critical liquidity to the cannabis market. The company previously raised a $250 million credit facility for this purpose, and its payment tools allow buyers and sellers to make and receive payments on their schedule. Tens of thousands of companies utilize LeafLink’s platform, with nearly 1,000 using LeafLink’s logistics and payments offerings, including industry-leading brands and multi-state operators (MSOs) such as Ascend Wellness AAWH, Columbia Care CCHWF, RevClinics, March and Ash, Cannacraft, BellRock Brands and Summit Brands.