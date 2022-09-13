LeafLink's New Full-Platform Pricing Model Helps Cannabis Retailers & Brands Save 20% On Monthly Operating Costs

LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, has announced a new pricing model to help cannabis wholesalers manage their daily operations more efficiently and seamlessly through its full-service platform.

With the company’s new full platform pricing model, cannabis businesses can streamline and centralize operations for one predictable monthly cost and reinvest the money they will save on wholesale margins directly back into growing their business.

The new full platform pricing model is currently being rolled out in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to start.

In addition, pricing will now be available in three tiers, including:

Essential – designed for single-store retailers and recently launched brands.

– designed for single-store retailers and recently launched brands. Professional - targeted to support growing retail chains and houses of brands that require increased logistics, storage, and services support.

- targeted to support growing retail chains and houses of brands that require increased logistics, storage, and services support. Enterprise - designed to serve cannabis wholesalers of every size, particularly large brands, retail chains, and multi-state operators.

“At LeafLink, everything we do is driven by our desire to make it easier for cannabis brands and retailers to do business,” Ryan G. Smith, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said. “By packaging our offerings together in this simplified way, our new full platform pricing plan is about exactly that. Whether you are a leading MSO working across the country, or just starting up shop in a single state, like Michigan or California, LeafLink is the trusted partner and one-stop shop for all of your operational needs.”

LeafLink’s suite of offerings includes logistics and supply chain solutions, payment tools, a marketplace that integrates with the other systems in the cannabis tech stack, advertising opportunities to maximize exposure to buyers, and real-time insights that give users wholesale reporting to make strategic business decisions.

By using offerings from LeafLink, cannabis retailers and brands can save an estimated 20% per month or more on their operational costs.

Photo: Courtesy of Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash