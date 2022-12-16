Curaleaf To Laid-Off Employees: 'What Made You Leave?' Company Botches Exit Survey

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF laid off around 220 employees in November.

According to Business Insider (BI), laid-off employees received an exit survey containing the question “What made you decide to leave?”

A laid-off worker told BI that the question was insulting.

The company stated in response to the outlet: "Our intent has always been to make our departing team members' voices heard, though we recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight. We recognize and hear all feedback, both negative and positive, and will continue to work to improve communications with current, future and former team members."

An Industry Trend

Curaleaf is by no means the only cannabis company that is trying to make as big cost savings as possible and laying off staff.

The industry is clearly struggling, being affected by plummeting weed prices, heavy regulations and the ongoing lack of banking access. The sorely needed reforms are still not in sight. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker thinks that Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is significantly impacting his Senate colleagues to oppose passing any cannabis-related bills in the lame-duck session.

String Of Unfortunate Events

However the mishap with the exit survey is not the only unfortunate event that happened this year to Curaleaf.

The National Labor Relations Board ruled on Nov. 6 that the company violated U.S. labor law by refusing to bargain with unionized workers at its Chicago location. In August the company had to remove thousands of medical marijuana products from New York dispensaries after switching to an unauthorized method of labeling potency.

Curaleaf also settled a tortious interference lawsuit with Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF in a confidential settlement agreement, less than a month after being sued by Jushi for poaching its CFO.

And finally, Curaleaf was sued in a class-action lawsuit over mislabeled THC And CBD Drops in June.

