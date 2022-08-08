Jushi Vs Curaleaf: Marijuana Operators Settle 'Tortious Interference' Lawsuit, Here Is How

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSHF JUSH a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, entered into a confidential settlement agreement with Curaleaf Holdings , Inc. CURLF and with Jushi’s former CFO, Edward Kremer, to resolve claims Jushi asserted in a lawsuit filed on July 15, 2022, including a claim asserted against Kremer for breach of his employment agreement and a claim asserted against Curaleaf for tortious interference.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement: Kremer has reaffirmed and agreed to abide by his other continuing obligations to Jushi under the terms of his employment agreement in exchange for a limited waiver of his non-compete to allow him to accept employment with Curaleaf, and Curaleaf has made certain commitments to strengthen the commercial relationship between Jushi and Curaleaf.

“We are pleased to resolve this matter promptly and reach an amicable agreement which strengthens our commercial relationship with Curaleaf,” stated Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “This agreement strengthens some of our core markets and gives us access to an even greater group of consumers across our footprint.”

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem.

