It's Not Just Trulieve: Multiple Cannabis Companies Confirm Layoffs, Turbulent EOY

Cannabis company Trulieve Inc. TCNNF has reportedly laid off an unspecified number of employees at its McKeesport growing facility in Pennsylvania.

A spokesman for the company told the Business Times that Trulieve was "temporarily reducing production" at the facility due to "greater efficiencies" throughout its supply chain and retail operations.

The Quincy, Florida-based company isn't the only cannabis player announcing cuts:

WM Technology Inc. MAPS recently cut 25% of its workforce or 175 employees.

laid off 7% of its staff in June. Santa Rosa-based Sonoma Lab Works, a longstanding cannabis testing lab in northern California, shut down due to price compression and weak margins, informed Green Market Report (GMR) on Wednesday.

“It’s clearly due to the struggles we’ve faced in the cannabis testing space. Prices going down, and just not making enough revenue to keep the doors open,” a Sonoma employee told GMR.

Separately, Trulieve is currently stuck in a class action lawsuit for allegedly violating the Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) of 1988, which states that employees need at least 60 days advance notice of terminations.

The suit alleges that a number of workers were fired “without cause on or about November 29."

