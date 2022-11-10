ñol

Compass Pathways, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 4:34 PM | 1 min read

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Cybin CYBN shares closed down 2.71% at $0.43
  • Biomind Labs BMNDF shares closed down 0.00% at $1.52

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

