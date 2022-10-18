Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 18, 2022

GAINERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 23.01% at $0.26
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.37% at $10.85
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.67% at $3.25
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.40% at $1.52
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.19% at $10.48
LOSERS:
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 25.80% at $0.35
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 9.90% at $0.72
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.86% at $3.98
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.67% at $4.46
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
