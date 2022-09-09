Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Aurora’s Terry Booth Joins Akanda’s Advisory Board As Chair

Terry Booth, the founder of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB, has joined Akanda Corp.’s AKAN newly formed advisory board to serve as its chair.

Booth helped raise Aurora from its infancy to a cannabis enterprise with a market cap of over $16 billion.

He has vast experience in highly regulated environments and has assembled and led a diverse and highly-skilled team of experts from a broad range of disciplines to execute global cannabis business strategies.

During his career, Booth has served as president/CEO of six other companies, such as Superior Safety Codes, which was recognized as one of Canada’s 50 fastest-growing companies by Mclean Business magazine.

“Having Terry on board as an advisor is a powerful validation of our strategy and our potential to lead the emerging cannabis market in Europe,” Akanda’s CEO Tej Virk said. “I look forward to his guidance as we continue to build out our European seed to patient mode.”

MariMed Names President

MariMed, Inc. MRMD, MRMD has tapped Jon Levine to serve as president.

Levine co-founded the Massachusetts-based company with CEO Bob Fireman over a decade ago. The two executives, with current COO Tim Shaw, built the foundation of the business that has grown to become a leader in the cannabis industry.

“I am thrilled to announce Jon’s appointment as President of the Company, a role that includes his continued oversight of the day-to-day management of the Company,” Fireman said. “Jon will also assist me with our capital market activities and public appearances, enabling me to focus more on evolving our proven strategic and growth plans as the cannabis industry landscape continues to change.”

SC Labs Bolsters Its Board With New Appointment

Cannabis and hemp testing lab SC Labs welcomed Hirsh Jain to its board of directors.

Jain is the founder of Ananda Strategy, a consultancy that serves cannabis brands and retailers across the country, guiding their expansion strategy and competitive licensing efforts.

He also served as the chair of the Los Angeles Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, vice chair of the California Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, and is on the board of California NORML.

Jain previously worked as the director of government affairs at Caliva and as the west coast director of government affairs for MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN MMNFF.

“The testing industry has a number of policy hurdles and opportunities facing us as we expand our national footprint to better serve MSOs and international hemp brands,” Jeff Journey, the company’s CEO said. “Hirsh’s depth of knowledge and experience in these areas will be a tremendous asset as we navigate this evolving market.”

22nd Century Group Shakes Up Its Management Team

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII revealed recently that Michael Zercher, president and COO will depart the company effective September 30.

John Miller, who leads the company’s tobacco business team, will assume the tobacco-related duties of the COO’s role, while CEO James A. Mish will assume the title of corporate president.

“In order to coordinate all of the critical elements of this expansion plus additional planned market launches, John Miller, who already leads our tobacco product, marketing and partnership efforts, will assume full operational responsibility for the tobacco product lines, bringing to bear his more than 30 years of industry experience to direct a fully integrated national VLN sales strategy,” Mish said.

Agra Ventures Names Interim CEO As David Grand Resigns

Agra Ventures Ltd. AGRA AGFAF announced recently that David Grand has resigned as CEO and chairman of the board of directors.

Nick Kuzyk agreed to serve on the board as the company’s interim CEO and as director.

Kuzyk has direct cannabis industry experience as the former CSO and SVP of capital markets of High Tide Inc. HITI from its inception in 2018 until the founding of his independent practice in 2020.

Grand expects to remain affiliated with the company as he transitions to a new role involving AGRA’s subsidiary, Boundary Bay Cannabis, and other short-term corporate development initiatives.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Meet a slew of cannabis execs, entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors, et al. at the September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. Get your tickets HERE and reserve your spot at the Palmer House Hotel HERE.

Benzinga Edit. Source: Image from Shutterstock