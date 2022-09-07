MariMed, Inc. MRMD, MRMD appointed Jon Levine as president.

“I am thrilled to announce Jon’s appointment as president of the company, a role that includes his continued oversight of the day-to-day management of the company,” stated MariMed CEO Bob Fireman. “Jon will also assist me with our capital market activities and public appearances, enabling me to focus more on evolving our proven strategic and growth plans as the cannabis industry landscape continues to change.”

Fireman continued, “The consolidation in the cannabis industry and other factors have opened new opportunities for MariMed to expand and grow at an accelerated pace. With a deep and experienced management team, great brands, and a strong balance sheet, we are poised to seize these opportunities.”

Levine stated: “I am so proud of the company that Bob and I have built, and the great team that has helped us achieve our success to date. I look forward to our next chapter of the journey as president of MariMed.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

