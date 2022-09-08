Terry Booth, the founder of Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB has joined Akanda Corp. AKAN as a chair of Akanda’s newly formed advisory board.

“Terry is an iconic figure in the regulated cannabis industry, having founded and led Aurora, he contributes his wide-range expertise to a of rapidly growing organizations around the globe,” stated Akanda’s CEO Tej Virk. “Having Terry on board as an advisor is a powerful validation of our strategy and our potential to lead the emerging cannabis market in Europe. I look forward to his guidance as we continue to build out our European seed to patient mode.”

Booth stated: “I believe that there is significant potential in Akanda and I see similarities to it and when we were at Aurora in the stages before our explosive growth. Akanda stands out as one of the best positioned companies focused on the emerging European cannabis market, which makes joining Akanda as an advisor an easy decision for me. Not only does Akanda have terrific assets, including one of the larger EU GMP indoor facilities in the European Union, but it is blessed with a local team that knows the market well and has proven experience scaling medical cannabis operations in Europe. I am looking forward to advising Tej and the rest of the team in Europe.”

