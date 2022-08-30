ñol

World Class Leaders In Psychedelics Form Benzinga's Psychedelic Advisory Council—Get To Know Them

by Lara Goldstein, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 7:01 PM | 4 min read
World Class Leaders In Psychedelics Form Benzinga's Psychedelic Advisory Council—Get To Know Them

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council was introduced in March of 2022 with the sustained goal of better informing investors and general audience about the psychedelics financial and business landscape. To that end, the board is comprised by the leading minds and voices in the space, who share their insights into industry developments, trends and news.

Furthermore, Advisory Council members regularly share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces and live conversations at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, our growing gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors. 

First premiered on April 19, 2022 in Miami, the event fosters networking with top investors and executives in the space. Its first edition included speakers belonging to psychedelics companies the size of MindMed (MNMD), Enveric Biosciences ENVB, Mydecine MYCOF, Novamind, Numinus Wellness NUMIF, NeonMind Biosciences NMDBF, Entheon Biomedical ENTBF and Cybin CYBN.

Appointed Members Of The Psychedelics Advisory Council

Benzinga’s Advisory Council on psychedelics currently includes experts coming from a wide spectrum of activities within the psychedelics scenario:

On the council's most recent appointment, Benzinga’s executive vicepresident of partnerships Patrick Lane said: "We are delighted to add Najla Guthrie to this highly respected council, representing the leading voices in the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine."

While Guthrie expressed: "Benzinga continues to be a leading platform for coverage of the psychedelic space and continues to be a hub where investors come to identify their next investment opportunities. I am honoured to be amongst esteemed colleagues and thought leaders in the space.”

