The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council was introduced in March of 2022 with the sustained goal of better informing investors and general audience about the psychedelics financial and business landscape. To that end, the board is comprised by the leading minds and voices in the space, who share their insights into industry developments, trends and news.
Furthermore, Advisory Council members regularly share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces and live conversations at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference, our growing gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors.
First premiered on April 19, 2022 in Miami, the event fosters networking with top investors and executives in the space. Its first edition included speakers belonging to psychedelics companies the size of MindMed (MNMD), Enveric Biosciences ENVB, Mydecine MYCOF, Novamind, Numinus Wellness NUMIF, NeonMind Biosciences NMDBF, Entheon Biomedical ENTBF and Cybin CYBN.
Appointed Members Of The Psychedelics Advisory Council
Benzinga’s Advisory Council on psychedelics currently includes experts coming from a wide spectrum of activities within the psychedelics scenario:
-
Newly incorporated Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences KONEF, the clinical research mental healthcare company developing and implementing innovative psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics.
-
Simeon Schnapper, managing partner at JLS Fund and long-time plant medicine investor.
-
Professor David Nutt, chief research officer of Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF and Edmond J. Safra Chair in Neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London.
-
Rob Barrow, CEO of Mind Medicine Inc. MNMD, the clinical-stage biotech company currently performing LSD clinical trials for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder.
-
Timothy Schlidt, co-founder of Palo Santo Fund, the psychedelic-focused VC fund with an active portfolio of 25 companies in the space.
-
Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences ENVB, the biopharma company engaged in the development of next-gen psychedelic and cannabinoid medicines.
-
Florian Brand, co-founder and CEO of Atai Life Sciences ATAI, the clinical-stage company that recently signed a term loan facility agreement for no less than $175 million.
-
Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies, the cannabis and clothing brand that is also experimenting with innovative products involving functional (and legal) mushrooms with terpenes, CBD, CBG and CBN.
-
Andrew Chadeayne, founder and CEO at CaaMTech, a psychedelic drug discovery and development company working towards creating next-gen compounds.
-
Yaron Conforti, co-founder and CEO of Novamind, the psychedelics company delivering therapy recently bought by Numinus Wellness NUMIF
-
Anne Donohoe, managing director in public relations at KCSA Strategic Communications, the media platform covering a wide span of industries including psychedelics and cannabis.
-
Doug Drysdale, CEO at Cybin Inc. CYBN, the psychedelics firm rapidly advancing psilocybin therapy for depression.
-
Ronan Levy, co-founder and executive chairman of Field Trip Health & Wellness FTHWF, the psychedelics-assisted therapy provider working throughout North America and Europe.
-
Payton Nyquvest, founder and CEO at Numinus NUMIF, mental health care company providing psychedelic medicine for those in need.
-
Graham Pechenik, patent attorney and founder of Calyx Law, the industry-leading law firm specialized in IP related to psychedelics and cannabis.
-
Natan Ponieman, former head of psychedelics content at Benzinga, writer, journalist and filmmaker covering the psychedelics space and its intersections with finance, culture, science, politics and spirituality.
-
Kelsey Ramsden, psychedelics entrepreneur with an experienced background in founding, scaling and operating innovative companies.
-
Aaron Raub, partner and portfolio manager at Ambria Capital, whose investments usually involve companies in the psychedelics and cannabis space.
On the council's most recent appointment, Benzinga’s executive vicepresident of partnerships Patrick Lane said: "We are delighted to add Najla Guthrie to this highly respected council, representing the leading voices in the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine."
While Guthrie expressed: "Benzinga continues to be a leading platform for coverage of the psychedelic space and continues to be a hub where investors come to identify their next investment opportunities. I am honoured to be amongst esteemed colleagues and thought leaders in the space.”
