fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.69
322.73
+ 0.83%
DIA
-0.16
310.10
-0.05%
SPY
+ 1.72
381.10
+ 0.45%
TLT
+ 1.79
150.09
+ 1.18%
GLD
+ 0.14
173.75
+ 0.08%

KCSA 2021 Psychedelics Investor Conference: What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Cannabis
January 25, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
KCSA 2021 Psychedelics Investor Conference: What You Need To Know

KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated strategic communications firm that has carved out a specialization in the cannabis and psychedelics space, will be hosting its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference.

The free virtual event will feature presentations and a panel from preeminent companies and industry leaders in the emerging space of psychedelics over two days, January 26th and January 27. The presentations will include corporate presentations, progress updates on clinical trials and research and development as well as an in-depth discussion of the capital markets opportunities for the rapidly expanding market.

Featured speakers will include Rick Doblin, Founder of MAPS; Field Trip Health (CSE:FTRP, OTC:FTRPF) Executive Chairman Ronan Levy, and former NHL Stanley Cup Champion, Daniel Carcillo, the founder of the psychedelics company Wesana Health, among many more.

KCSA's Lewis Goldberg said, “Psychedelics have reached a critical point from a clinical and investor perspective. Unlike with Cannabis, this industry has already attracted significant interest from big institutional investors, and the KCSA conference will showcase many of the leading players, public, private and not-for-profit in the space.”

To attend the live video webcast, you can register here or email KCSA Strategic Communications at Conference@kcsa.com.

The full agenda below:

January 26

Time

Topic

Speaker

9:00am

Opening Remarks

KCSA Strategic Communications

9:15am

Keynote

Rick Doblin, Ph.D., MAPS

Amy Emerson, MAPS PBC

9:45am

Mindset Pharma Inc.

James Lanthier, CEO

10:10am

Field Trip Health Ltd.

Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman

10:35am

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

Jeff Stevens, CEO

11:00am

Cybin Inc.

Doug Drysdale, CEO

11:25am

Wesana Health

Daniel Carcillo, CEO

11:50am

MagicMed Industries Inc.

Joseph Tucker, MD, CEO

January 27

Time

Topic

Speaker

9:00am

Opening Remarks

KCSA Strategic Communications

9:05am

Awakn Life Sciences

Anthony Tennyson, CEO

9:30am

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals

Jonathan Sporn, MD, CEO

9:55am

Novamind Inc.

Yaron Conforti, CEO

10:20am

Mydecine Innovations Group

Josh Bartch, Director, President & CEO

10:45am

Capital Markets Discussion

Lindsay Hoover, JLS Fund

Derek Ham, Canaccord Genuity

11:30am

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Timothy Ko, CEO

11:55am

PsyBio Therapeutics Inc.

Evan Levine, CEO

 

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets