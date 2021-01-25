KCSA 2021 Psychedelics Investor Conference: What You Need To Know

KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated strategic communications firm that has carved out a specialization in the cannabis and psychedelics space, will be hosting its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference.

The free virtual event will feature presentations and a panel from preeminent companies and industry leaders in the emerging space of psychedelics over two days, January 26th and January 27. The presentations will include corporate presentations, progress updates on clinical trials and research and development as well as an in-depth discussion of the capital markets opportunities for the rapidly expanding market.

Featured speakers will include Rick Doblin, Founder of MAPS; Field Trip Health (CSE:FTRP, OTC:FTRPF) Executive Chairman Ronan Levy, and former NHL Stanley Cup Champion, Daniel Carcillo, the founder of the psychedelics company Wesana Health, among many more.

KCSA's Lewis Goldberg said, “Psychedelics have reached a critical point from a clinical and investor perspective. Unlike with Cannabis, this industry has already attracted significant interest from big institutional investors, and the KCSA conference will showcase many of the leading players, public, private and not-for-profit in the space.”

To attend the live video webcast, you can register here or email KCSA Strategic Communications at Conference@kcsa.com.

The full agenda below:

January 26

Time Topic Speaker 9:00am Opening Remarks KCSA Strategic Communications 9:15am Keynote Rick Doblin, Ph.D., MAPS Amy Emerson, MAPS PBC 9:45am Mindset Pharma Inc. James Lanthier, CEO 10:10am Field Trip Health Ltd. Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman 10:35am Psyched Wellness Ltd. Jeff Stevens, CEO 11:00am Cybin Inc. Doug Drysdale, CEO 11:25am Wesana Health Daniel Carcillo, CEO 11:50am MagicMed Industries Inc. Joseph Tucker, MD, CEO

January 27

Time Topic Speaker 9:00am Opening Remarks KCSA Strategic Communications 9:05am Awakn Life Sciences Anthony Tennyson, CEO 9:30am Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Jonathan Sporn, MD, CEO 9:55am Novamind Inc. Yaron Conforti, CEO 10:20am Mydecine Innovations Group Josh Bartch, Director, President & CEO 10:45am Capital Markets Discussion Lindsay Hoover, JLS Fund Derek Ham, Canaccord Genuity 11:30am Entheon Biomedical Corp. Timothy Ko, CEO 11:55am PsyBio Therapeutics Inc. Evan Levine, CEO

