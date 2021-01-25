KCSA 2021 Psychedelics Investor Conference: What You Need To Know
KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated strategic communications firm that has carved out a specialization in the cannabis and psychedelics space, will be hosting its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference.
The free virtual event will feature presentations and a panel from preeminent companies and industry leaders in the emerging space of psychedelics over two days, January 26th and January 27. The presentations will include corporate presentations, progress updates on clinical trials and research and development as well as an in-depth discussion of the capital markets opportunities for the rapidly expanding market.
Featured speakers will include Rick Doblin, Founder of MAPS; Field Trip Health (CSE:FTRP, OTC:FTRPF) Executive Chairman Ronan Levy, and former NHL Stanley Cup Champion, Daniel Carcillo, the founder of the psychedelics company Wesana Health, among many more.
KCSA's Lewis Goldberg said, “Psychedelics have reached a critical point from a clinical and investor perspective. Unlike with Cannabis, this industry has already attracted significant interest from big institutional investors, and the KCSA conference will showcase many of the leading players, public, private and not-for-profit in the space.”
To attend the live video webcast, you can register here or email KCSA Strategic Communications at Conference@kcsa.com.
The full agenda below:
January 26
|
Time
|
Topic
|
Speaker
|
9:00am
|
Opening Remarks
|
KCSA Strategic Communications
|
9:15am
|
Keynote
|
Rick Doblin, Ph.D., MAPS
Amy Emerson, MAPS PBC
|
9:45am
|
Mindset Pharma Inc.
|
James Lanthier, CEO
|
10:10am
|
Field Trip Health Ltd.
|
Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman
|
10:35am
|
Psyched Wellness Ltd.
|
Jeff Stevens, CEO
|
11:00am
|
Cybin Inc.
|
Doug Drysdale, CEO
|
11:25am
|
Wesana Health
|
Daniel Carcillo, CEO
|
11:50am
|
MagicMed Industries Inc.
|
Joseph Tucker, MD, CEO
January 27
|
Time
|
Topic
|
Speaker
|
9:00am
|
Opening Remarks
|
KCSA Strategic Communications
|
9:05am
|
Awakn Life Sciences
|
Anthony Tennyson, CEO
|
9:30am
|
Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals
|
Jonathan Sporn, MD, CEO
|
9:55am
|
Novamind Inc.
|
Yaron Conforti, CEO
|
10:20am
|
Mydecine Innovations Group
|
Josh Bartch, Director, President & CEO
|
10:45am
|
Capital Markets Discussion
|
Lindsay Hoover, JLS Fund
Derek Ham, Canaccord Genuity
|
11:30am
|
Entheon Biomedical Corp.
|
Timothy Ko, CEO
|
11:55am
|
PsyBio Therapeutics Inc.
|
Evan Levine, CEO
