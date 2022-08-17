ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BREAKING: Cybin And Clinilabs Receive DEA License For First-In-Human Clinical Trial Of Psilocybin To Treat Depression

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 17, 2022 8:00 AM | 3 min read
BREAKING: Cybin And Clinilabs Receive DEA License For First-In-Human Clinical Trial Of Psilocybin To Treat Depression

Cybin Inc. CYBN CYBN and Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation (Clinilabsannounced that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has granted a Schedule I license to support the first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog being developed for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (MDD).

"Obtaining a DEA license for our Phase 1/2a trial is the final step clearing the way to begin dosing participants in our first-in-human study of CYB003. Our rigorous recruitment and enrollment process is well underway, and we are excited to commence dosing of our first cohort of participants,” said Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin in a press release procured by Benzinga.

“The DEA license is a federal requirement for any investigators who intend to study, produce, analyze, or otherwise work with Schedule I controlled substances,” Cybin, a biopharmaceutical company focused on psychedelics, explained in the release.

Details Of The Study

The Phase 1/2a trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating people with moderate to severe MDD.

Participants will receive two administrations (placebo/active and active/active) and a response/remission will be assessed at Week 3 (after the first dose) and at Week 6 (after the second dose).

Using the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, the trial will assess the rapid onset of antidepressant effect on the day of dosing. The study will also evaluate the incremental benefit of the second dose of CYB003 when administered at Week 3 and will provide important PK and safety data to determine a clinical path forward.

An optional period of assessment will help determine the durability of the treatment effect out to 12 weeks. The detailed Phase 1/2a study protocol is available at clinicaltrials.gov under the Identifier number: NCT05385783.

Who Will Participate In The Trials?

Cybin announced that participants in the trial that are currently being treated with antidepressants will be allowed to remain on their antidepressant medication.

This research study is recruiting individuals between the ages of 21 and 55 who have been diagnosed with MDD and who are currently taking an antidepressant medication that is not working to their satisfaction.

Participation includes 11 outpatient visits and two 2-day inpatient stays. Participants who are located within reasonable travel distance to the Clinilabs Eatontown, New Jersey clinical research unit, may pre-screen for study entry at www.depressionpsychedelicstudy.com

What is CYB003?

CYB003 is a deuterated analog of psilocybin, which is part of a family of molecules called indoleamines that include more common neurotransmitters, such as serotonin. Psilocybin is dephosphorylated to form its metabolite psilocin, which can cross the blood-brain barrier. Given its structural similarity to serotonin, psilocin can easily activate the serotonin 5-HT2A receptor. CYB003 is designed to potentially address the challenges and limitations of oral psilocybin. Based on preclinical data, CYB003 achieved less variability in plasma levels, faster onset of action, and shorter duration of effect.

Cybin’s team believes CYB003 has the potential to reduce the time and resource burden on patients, providers, and payers and possibly improve the scalability and accessibility of treatment.

Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation

Clinilabs Drug Development Corporation is the only global, full-service contract research organization focused exclusively on central nervous system drug development. The company focuses on the development of medicines that treat a range of psychiatric, neurological and substance use disorders, as well as ultra-rare diseases. Clinilabs partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver high-quality, timely and cost-effective clinical drug development services, to speed new medicines to market.

Photo by Terry Vlisidis on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ClinilabsCybinDEADoug DrysdaleMDDPsilocybinBiotechCannabisNewsPenny StocksPsychedelicsEmerging MarketsHealth CareContractsLegalMarket-Moving ExclusivesMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.

Giving Metabolism A Boost? BioRestorative Uses Science Surrounding Brown Fat Cells To Provide A Possible Breakthrough In Metabolic Disorders

by Paul Henley, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 23, 2022 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Giving Metabolism A Boost? BioRestorative Uses Science Surrounding Brown Fat Cells To Provide A Possible Breakthrough In Metabolic Disorders

In 2017, 41.9% of Americans experienced some level of obesity. Adults experiencing obesity in 2019 spent an average of $1,861 more on medical expenses than people with a healthy weight.

For people who experience obesity, the presence of excess fat is a legitimate concern that can cost money, cause additional health problems and be associated with psychological problems such as anxiety, depression and low self-esteem.

Some of the health concerns associated with obesity include high blood pressure, high bad cholesterol and low good cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease and osteoarthritis. Research has found that extreme obesity is associated with suicidal behavior and suicide attempts in adults. 

With growing data on the impacts of obesity, researchers at organizations like the National Institute of Health and Harvard Medical School have devoted resources to understanding new methods for combatting metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. 

Both the National Institute of Health and Harvard Medical School reportedly made an exciting discovery. While fat has often been villainized, what many people may not know is that there are two types of fat cells — brown fat cells and white fat cells.

Excessive amounts of white fat can be concerning and may lead to an increased risk for health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and numerous other metabolic diseases.

On the other hand, brown fat cells have been found to potentially be an important tool for combating different metabolic diseases. When people with high brown fat activity are exposed to a relatively cold temperature, a protein (SLC25A44) is produced and used as energy in cells to generate heat, which results in burned calories and increased metabolism. When researchers blocked the production of this protein in mice, it was found to increase levels of obesity and signs of diabetes.

Researchers found that boosting SLC25A44 activity is a promising strategy for potentially treating conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

Companies such as Ember Therapeutics Inc. EMBT, Adipo Therapeutics LLC and BioRestorative Therapies Inc. BRTX are actively working to use these scientific studies to combat metabolic diseases.

Promising New Treatments

One of the treatments developed by BioRestorative Therapies designed to potentially target obesity, diabetes and other metabolic disorders is ThermoStem. BioRestorative says that the ThermoStem program uses brown adipose-derived (otherwise known as brown fat) stem cells to help increase metabolic activity. Previously published studies by BioRestorative have demonstrated that transplanting brown fat can increase metabolic activity and regulate metabolic dysfunction in diet-induced obese mice. BioRestorative Therapies reports it is working on Investigational New Drug Application (IND)-enabling studies to enter into first-in-man clinical studies. Using a cell-based approach to target metabolic disorders may potentially provide a disruptive solution to address a multi-billion market opportunity.

While the fight against metabolic disorders such as obesity is far from over, it is hopeful that therapies based on the findings surrounding brown fat, such as ThermoStem may provide relief for many currently struggling.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BioRestorative TherapiesPartner ContentBiotechPenny StocksGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.