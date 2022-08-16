Who Are The Most Impactful Cannabis Executives Of 2022? Top Award Show Will Determine Who's #1

After the awesome Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami during 4/20 week, Benzinga is ready to go again in Chicago on September 13-14.

As usual, Benzinga will celebrate the outstanding people, companies and organizations in the cannabis industry. This time we have something new: the Benzinga Cannabis Awards.

Let's take a look at the cannabis executives nominated for Benzinga's Most Impactful Cannabis Executives of the Year award.

Nancy Whiteman, aka “The Queen of Legal Weed,” is co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands. An undeniable expert in cannabinoid innovation and product development, Whiteman has contributed to Wana’s international expansion and is an active member of numerous cannabis associations.

Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs CRLBF, whose vast legal knowledge has allowed him to keep Cresco at the top of the game while simultaneously setting a new standard for an ever-growing transparent and reputable cannabis community.

Troy Datcher is CEO of The Parent Company (OTC: GRAMF). In addition to also taking The Parent Company to achieve exponential growth and continued leadership, Datcher has been encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.

Chris Beals is the lead executive of Weedmaps (NASDAQ: MAPS), a California-based tech company serving the cannabis industry via dispensaries and drive-thru systems. Beals oversees all aspects of the company’s business. Prior to becoming CEO, Beals was Weedmaps’ president and general counsel.

Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray Brands TLRY, has over 30 years of experience building industry-leading, disruptive consumer packaged goods companies from organic and natural foods, dietary supplements, personal care, and cannabis and more.

Boris Jordan is Curaleaf’s CURLF board executive chairman. His 30-year-plus experience in investment and advisory have allowed him to take the company to new industry heights. Jordan is an unmistakable cannabis leader.

David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth CGC since 2020, previously performed as the brand’s CFO and member of the executive management committee at Constellation Brands STZ, which he joined in early 2004. Klein was a key part of the major CPG investment in the cannabis space with Constellation’s 2017 investment in Canopy Growth.

Ben Kovler brings extensive experience in management operations and philanthropy to Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, of which he is founder and CEO. He is also chairman of GTI Investments LLC and GTI Investors Maryland LLC, CIO of Kovpak II LLC and CEO of Invest For Kids, while simultaneously part of the board of various schools and academies.

Kim Rivers, one of the industry's superstars, is the frontwoman responsible for overseeing the entire seed-to-sale process at TruLieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, which is what has enabled the brand to develop strong growth, strategic expansion and industry-leading profitability.

