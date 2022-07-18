Five Latinxs To Watch In The Cannabis Space: Meet The Who's Who At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference In Chicago

After a prosperous event in Miami this past April, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is ready to do it again in Chicago on September 13-14. As always, the meeting will host leading Latinx experts and executives who will talk about the industry’s present and future.

These experts promote initiatives for more diversity and social equity in the cannabis space, as well as reparation initiatives for communities targeted by the war on drugs.

Dr. Chanda Macias - CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare

Dr. Chanda Macias helped launch Louisiana’s medical cannabis market and maintains a unique strategic partnership with Southern University, one of only two cannabis license holders authorized to provide medical cannabis statewide. Macias earned her MBA in Supply Chain Management from Rutgers University, and a Ph.D. in Cellular Biology from Howard University, where she was later the director of STEM Education in the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Computer Sciences.

Dr. Macias is also the co-vice Chair of the National Cannabis Roundtable Board and a council member on the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council.

Carlos “Los” Arias - Co-Founder & CEO of Green Horizons

Arias, principal at Psychedelics Now and largest shareholder in Psychedelia Magazine and in Psychedelics Today, co-founded Green Horizons whose aim is to cross over and create meaningful brands that bring people together. In April, Green Horizons partnered with Coachella to launch "Build the Valley Initiative," which consists of creating infrastructure for the community and advocacy for expungement and job creation.

Arias is regarded industry-wide as a plant medicine expert whose core practices include Ayahuasca, Kambo, 5-MeO-DMT, Psilocybin, and Peyote.

Luis Merchan - President & CEO of Flora Growth Corp.

Luis Merchan has been CEO of Flora Growth Corporation FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products, since December 2020. Flora has added over 10,000 new investors and went public on the NASDAQ, making it the first cannabis company to list on an American exchange through a traditional IPO.

Merchan is the architect behind vital M&As that have turned Flora into a global cannabis business. In February, Flora acquired JustCBD, with its portfolio of over 300 products, over 300,000 customers and a network of over 14,000 stores across the globe. Merchan said the acquisition continues to strengthen Flora’s foothold in the U.S.

Alvaro Torres - CEO of Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Alvaro Torres, founder, CEO and director of Khiron Life Sciences KHRN KHRNF, has nearly two decades of experience in the Latin American market, including infrastructure projects and project finance, management strategy, team development and M&As.

Through Khiron Life Sciences, Torres is set to bring products to the untapped Latin American domestic market where, for example, it plans to serve the 50 million people in Colombia and 640 million throughout Latin America.

Jesus Quintero - CEO of Marijuana Company of America

Quintero is CEO, CFO and chairman of the board for Marijuana Company of America MCOA, which operates, invests and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector.

Quintero, an exec with over 30 years of experience, is leading the exponential growth of this small-cap cannabis company, which is leveraging its resources, strategies and business environment to invest in, grow and increase shareholder value. Quintero has held senior finance positions at Avnet, Inc. AVT, Latin Node, Inc., Globetel Communications Corp. GTE, and Telefonica of Spain. His prior experience also includes tenure with Price Waterhouse and Deloitte.

Come and meet these extraordinary cannabis visionaries and let’s network and learn together.

Join us in September at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and stay at the historic Palmer House Hotel. Don't miss out on a chance to hear about future market forecasts and worldly advice on investing and finance from those embedded in the cannabis industry. Ready, set, go! Book your tickets HERE and reserve your room HERE.

Photo by Rebrand Cities.