Marijuana, Psychedelics & Plant Medicine Expert Carlos Arias Of Green Horizons At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In September

The Chicago list of speakers includes lawyer Carlos "Los" Arias, founder and CEO of Green Horizons a large-scale cannabis business in Coachella, California.

Arias is regarded industry-wide as a plant medicine expert, honed from his Cuban/Brazilian lineage and years of dedication to studying and working with medicinal plants all over the world. A lawyer by training, Arias is responsible for his Company’s key strategic partnerships. As such, Arias is a principal at Psychedelics Now, a consultancy & holding company focused on the emerging psychedelics sector, which is the largest shareholder in Psychedelia Magazine & Psychedelics Today, respectively.

Arias’s mission in life is to impact the planet as an advocate for natural medicine and wellness. A graduate of Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, Arias has trained with multiple plants and amphibian medicine modalities in Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Africa.

Arias’s core modalities are Ayahuasca, Kambo, 5-MeO-DMT (Sonoran Desert Toad and Phalaris Grass), Psilocybin and Peyote. As a result of his lifelong interest in natural medicine and the socio-political issues associated with plant prohibition, Arias focuses his professional energy on the regulated cannabis and emerging psychedelics and wellness sectors.

Social Justice

Green Horizons is a next-gen, vertically integrated cannabis company that builds CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brands. With world-class facilities to fuel globally relevant brands, the Company’s aim is to crossover and create meaningful brands that bring people together.

Last April, Green Horizons partnered with the City of Coachella in launching the Build the Valley Initiative, which consists of creating infrastructure for the community and advocacy for expungement and job creation.

“Coachella has long been a stalwart agricultural community, and I am honored to now help make Coachella a global cannabis destination. Being built to last is more important than being first, and we’re just getting started,” said Arias. "Green Horizons recognizes the privilege to work within the legal cannabis space and is committed to positive social change at the local level."

In addition to their local community activism, Green Horizons is also invested in the sustainable future of the cannabis industry and is a member of an industry task force, comprised of top operators, financiers, and attorneys, whose aim is to eradicate the use of plastics in the cannabis supply chain.

Photo: Courtesy Of Trailblazers Presents