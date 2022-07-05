Brazilian Fund Invests $19M In US Cannabis Stocks

As scientific research continues to produce studies on the health benefits of cannabis and CBD and legalization of the plant grows across the globe, not unsurprisingly traditional investment firms are dipping their collective toes into the market.

To partake in this profitable sector, Brazilian investment management company XP Inc. XP created the allocation vehicle Trend Cannabis FIM in 2019, which is now investing 100 Brazilian reales, or nearly $19 million in cannabis stocks, reported Brazilian financial site FDR.

Focused on the international cannabis market, Trend Cannabis FIM will invest in shares of companies from the U.S., England and Canada.

Intended for general investors, Trend Cannabis will passively invest in an ETF called ETFMG Alternative Harvest MJ MJ, which is listed in the U.S.

Alternative Harvest, the largest and most liquid ETF linked to the U.S. cannabis sector, applies to shares of companies directly or indirectly related to the process of legal cultivation, marketing, production or distribution of marijuana products.

Connected to both medicinal and recreational cannabis Alternative Harvest is considered to be among the best marijuana ETFs with over $1 billion in assets.

The fund’s portfolio, with 37 positions including exposure to the U.S. dollar and British pound, is diversified, with its top 10 holdings amassing 58% of its assets.

ETFMG includes the largest names in cannabis, such as Cronos Group Inc. CRON, which is its largest position, as well as Aurora Cannabis ACB, Canopy Growth CGC and CannTrust Holdings CNTTQ.

Out of 37 positions in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF’s portfolio, only 11 are pure-play marijuana stocks. The rest of the positions include pharmaceutical companies that develop or sell cannabis-based drugs, such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, JAZZ formerly GW Pharmaceuticals and Cara Therapeutics Inc. CARA.

