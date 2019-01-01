QQQ
Jan 14, 2022
CannTrust Holdings Inc is engaged in the business of producing and distributing medical cannabis in Canada. Its facility is located at Vaughan, Ontario in Canada. Its brands include LIIV, ESCAPE, SYNR.G and Peak Leaf.

CannTrust Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CannTrust Holdings (CNTTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CannTrust Holdings (OTCEM: CNTTQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CannTrust Holdings's (CNTTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CannTrust Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CannTrust Holdings (CNTTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CannTrust Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CannTrust Holdings (CNTTQ)?

A

The stock price for CannTrust Holdings (OTCEM: CNTTQ) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 2:56:15 PM.

Q

Does CannTrust Holdings (CNTTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CannTrust Holdings.

Q

When is CannTrust Holdings (OTCEM:CNTTQ) reporting earnings?

A

CannTrust Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CannTrust Holdings (CNTTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CannTrust Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CannTrust Holdings (CNTTQ) operate in?

A

CannTrust Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.