Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 22, 2022

GAINERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 20.25% at $1.96
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 5.10% at $0.06
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.55% at $1.15
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 4.18% at $3.99
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.46% at $8.67
LOSERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 7.64% at $2.66
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 5.35% at $1.77
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.89% at $0.48
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.44% at $1.29
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.02% at $3.34
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.