Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From May 26, 2022

GAINERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 21.06% at $0.34
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 7.34% at $0.67
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 7.33% at $25.17
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 3.22% at $0.80
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 2.74% at $0.84
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 1.85% at $0.59
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.56% at $3.90
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 1.56% at $9.13
LOSERS:
- Intelgenx Technologies IGXT shares closed down 14.76% at $0.28
- Allied ALID shares closed down 6.71% at $0.68
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 0.39% at $7.80
