Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Chair Of Marijuana Regulatory Body Takes Job At Law Firm With Cannabis Practice, Tyson 2.0 & Curaleaf

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Tyson 2.0 Hires Alc-Bev Industry Veteran As CMO

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, appointed Jackie (Northacker) Guarini as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s marketing strategy.

Guarini has more than a decade of professional experience in digital marketing, consumer connections, branding and media initiatives.

Prior to joining Tyson 2.0 team, she was head of commerce media for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s BUD U.S. portfolio, where she built a first of its kind connected commerce strategy integrating shopper marketing, e-retail, and direct-to-consumer programs. She was in charge of social and programmatic partnerships working with companies including Google GOOGL, Meta Platforms FB, Pinterest PINS, Snapchat SNAP, Twiiter TWTR Code3, Apollo Global Management’s APO, Yahoo, and The Trade Desk TTD.

The appointment of Guarini as the first CMO of Tyson 2.0 is part of the brand’s commitment to developing its house of brands strategy.

“This is a big moment for Tyson 2.0,” Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0 stated “Jackie brings extensive experience building award-winning brands and cultivating mission-aligned partnerships.

Curaleaf Names Tyneeha Rivers New CPO

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF has tapped Tyneeha Rivers to serve as chief people officer.

The move follows the recent announcement of Matt Darin being named CEO, replacing Joe Bayern, who will be launching a new CPG-focused division of the company.

Rivers will lead the company's human resources department and help advance strategic HR operations, talent acquisition, talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership development, training programs, employee relationship management, compensation and benefits, job design and succession planning.

Tyneeha brings over 20 years of experience in corporate human resources, leading HR for various prominent organizations such as Merrill Lynch, Morgan Properties, The Galman Group, Philadelphia 76ers, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Greater Philadelphia YMCA, and most recently, chief people officer at Curio Wellness.

“Tyneeha has a proven track record of building winning team cultures that positively impact business results,” Darin said. “My goal is not only to be the leading global cannabis company, but also the place to be for the most talented, motivated, and passionate team members in the industry, bar none."

Chair Of Maryland’s Marijuana Regulatory Body Takes Job At Law Firm With Cannabis Practice

Regulators in Maryland are questioning the recent appointment of the chair of the state’s medical cannabis regulatory board, Tiffany Randolph as an attorney at a law firm with a cannabis practice, reported The Baltimore Sun.

Randolph works as a personal injury and medical malpractice attorney at Shulman Rogers, a law firm that also advises Maryland cannabis companies on issues such as mergers, tax compliance and raising capital, to name a few, as per the firm’s website.

The attorney has been serving on the board of the regulatory body since 2017. Being unpaid positions, the board’s members have full-time jobs outside the cannabis space.

Chase Cook, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Health - the agency above the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission - commented following Randolph’s appointment, “an ethical wall has been created separating her from the cannabis practice, its attorneys, and clients and potential clients.

“The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission and Tiffany are also seeking advice from the State Ethics Commission as to any additional steps that may be necessary or recommended,” Cook added.

