Curaleaf Appoints Tyneeha Rivers As Chief People Officer

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, appointed Tyneeha Rivers to the role of chief people officer for Curaleaf, a new position.

The move follows the recent announcement of Matt Darin being named CEO, replacing Joe Bayern, who will be launching a new CPG focused division of the company.

Rivers will lead the company's human resources department and help advance strategic HR operations, talent acquisition, talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership development, training programs, employee relationship management, compensation and benefits, job design and succession planning.

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, stated, "This is an incredibly exciting time for Tyneeha to join us and I am thrilled to welcome her to my executive leadership team. With over twenty years of global human resources expertise in senior positions for distinguished organizations, Tyneeha has a proven track record of building winning team cultures that positively impact business results. This is a critical focus for us at Curaleaf as we move the company forward. My goal is not only to be the leading global cannabis company, but also the place to be for the most talented, motivated, and passionate team members in the industry, bar none."

Tyneeha brings over 20 years of experience in corporate human resources, leading HR for various prominent organizations such as Merrill Lynch, Morgan Properties, The Galman Group, Philadelphia 76ers, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Greater Philadelphia YMCA, and most recently, chief people officer at Curio Wellness. Tyneeha currently serves as board president of Second Chance Mission, an organization established to help survivors of substance abuse, domestic violence, bullying, life-altering illness, and other hardships.

