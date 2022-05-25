EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Tyson 2.0 Appoints Alc-Bev Industry Veteran As Chief Marketing Officer

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, appointed Jackie (Northacker) Guarini as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s marketing strategy.

Guarini has more than a decade of professional experience in digital marketing, consumer connections, branding, and media initiatives. Prior to joining Tyson 2.0 team, she was head of commerce media for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s BUD U.S. portfolio, where she built a first of its kind connected commerce strategy integrating shopper marketing, e-retail, and direct-to-consumer programs. She was in charge of social and programmatic partnerships working with companies including Google GOOGL, Meta Platforms FB, Pinterest PINS, Snapchat SNAP, Twitter TWTR, Code3, Apollo Global Management’s APO Yahoo, and The Trade Desk TTD.

“Tyson 2.0 has achieved an impressive distribution scale in only seven months. It is a testament to the strength of the brand and the human connection fans feel to Mike's authenticity," Guarini told Benzinga. "We are hyper focused on delivering premium quality cannabis that fits every occasion, lifestyle and need to consumers everywhere, both in retail locations and online."

The appointment of Guarini as the first CMO of Tyson 2.0 is part of the brand’s commitment to developing its house of brands strategy. Following its launch in November 2021, Tyson 2.0’s line of premium cannabis products is now available for purchase in the US and will be available in Canada starting in early June. U.S. consumers can find Tyson 2.0 products across 13 states.

“This is a big moment for Tyson 2.0,” Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0 stated “Jackie brings extensive experience building award-winning brands and cultivating mission-aligned partnerships. We are thrilled to have her join us as we continue to expand our portfolio with game-changing products and marketing campaigns as we did with Mike Bites.”

Guarini also won several industry accolades including Cannes Reach Lions and D&AD Pencil awards for her marketing innovations. She is an avid activist, having served as a commissioner on the environmental policy board of the Village of New Paltz, and currently volunteers advocating for cannabis reform.

“Mike is a legend and it’s an amazing experience to be able to work with him and in an industry I’m so passionate about,” Guarini said. “His story is inspiring to consumers and fans alike because he found healing through plant-based medicine and hopes to share these benefits through Tyson 2.0 products. Not only are we aiding the body and mind through cannabis, but our whole ethos is built on accessibility. We are in the business of greater wellbeing and that’s extremely powerful.”

