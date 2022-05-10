Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Curaleaf Names New CEO, iAnthus, High Tide & Root & Bloom Announce Appointments

Curaleaf Holdings Names Matt Darin As CEO, Joe Bayern To Run New CPG-Based Business Model

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF tapped Matt Darin to serve as its new CEO on Monday.

Current CEO Joe Bayern agreed to launch and run a new division of Curaleaf and develop a new CPG-based business model.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the company's quarterly earnings call, in which Curaleaf reported first-quarter revenue with year-over-year revenue growth of 20% to $313 million and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% to $73 million with an operating cash flow of $57 million.

Darin brings dynamic leadership skills, an entrepreneurial mindset and experience as a first-class operator in the cannabis industry.

As a founder of Grassroots, Darin was a first entrant in some of the top cannabis markets in the U.S., including Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Since joining Curaleaf in July 2020, Darin led the Central region, the company's largest by footprint and revenue. In 2021 he added the Southeast region to his responsibilities, helping increase Curaleaf's market share by 55%.

"When we named Matt president in January, it was a deliberate move to strengthen our leadership bench to support our growth strategy and build a succession plan for the future," Boris Jordan, Curaleaf's executive chairman said. "The Board and I are all incredibly grateful for Joe's accomplishments during his tenure as CEO."

iAnthus' Randy Maslow Resigns, Robert Galvin To Serve As Interim CEO & Board Member

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. IAN ITHUF reported last week that Randy Maslow agreed to resign from his executive positions with the company, including all positions with the company's subsidiaries and its affiliates, as well as from the company's board of directors and committees.

The New York and Toronto-based company appointed Robert Galvin to serve as interim CEO and member of the board of directors.

Galvin previously served as a board member following the completion of the company's transaction in February 2019 with MPX Bioceutical Corporation, where he also served as a board member.

He has significant relevant experience, having held operational, financial and administrative executive leadership roles at public and private companies before joining iAnthus.

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to welcome Bob Galvin to his expanded role and look forward to working closely with Bob as Interim CEO and Director of the Company," said independent directors Michael Muldowney and Diane Ellis.

High Tide Names New CTO Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings Release

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA has hired Greg Fleury to serve as its new chief technology officer.

Fleury brings over two decades of experience in developing and managing digital operations teams, web platform design, analytics, search engine optimization, and e-commerce in the retail, oil and gas and utility sectors.

In his most recent prior role as vice president of digital and technology for Edo Japan, a Canadian fast-food restaurant chain specializing in Japanese Teppan-style cooking, he led the development of that company's ordering app, website, data warehouse and analytics systems.

"Greg is an avid technological innovator with many years of experience and a track record of success," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide said. "I plan on working closely with him over the coming months to take the digital and e-commerce components of High Tide's integrated cannabis ecosystem to new heights."

Root & Bloom Appoints Tom Regan As CEO

Massachusetts cannabis company Root & Bloom announced that the board of directors has unanimously chosen Tom Regan to serve as CEO.

Regan, who has been working as a strategic advisor to the Salisbury, Massachusetts-based company, will assume the new role immediately.

He brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities in product development, supply chain management, operations, and finance in high-growth companies and markets.

Regan's early career spanned start-ups and tech companies and he spent ten years as a director at Cisco Systems CSCO. Most recently, Regan was president of Mindful/TR Concentrates/Link Brands in Colorado and led the teams responsible for cultivation, extraction, compliance, distribution, branding and retail operations.

"Tom's experience in high tech combined with his background in the mature cannabis market of Colorado gives us a great competitive edge," said George Haseltine, the company's founder. "As we enter the Massachusetts market, we are looking forward to having Tom lead the fast-growing Root & Bloom team."

Root & Bloom received a final license from the Cannabis Control Commission on April 8, 2022, and is expected to commence operations in the coming weeks.

