Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2022

GAINERS:
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.44% at $7.06
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 3.83% at $3.25
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 2.30% at $0.78
- Cybin CYBN shares closed up 1.24% at $0.42
LOSERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 5.56% at $0.17
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 3.20% at $0.13
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 1.95% at $0.74
- Allied ALID shares closed down 1.48% at $0.65
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed down 0.13% at $22.81
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.10% at $9.63
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 0.83% at $0.51
